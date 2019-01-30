Charleen Anderson, 86, of Storm Lake died on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 at her home in Storm Lake.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 2, at 3 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place prior to the service at the church starting at 1:30 p.m. Memorials may be given to Storm Lake United Methodist Church: 211 E. 3rd St., Storm Lake, IA 50588; or to Genesis Development: 1607 North Lake Ave., Storm Lake, IA 50588. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.