BVU men make school record 20 threes to beat Luther

Beavers win, 96-83

Buena Vista made a school record 20 3-pointers as the Beavers went on to pull away late and beat Luther 96-83 last Saturday at Decorah.

BVU trailed 14-4 out of the gate and battled back to take its first lead of the game with under 6 minutes left in the opening half. The Beavers then went into the locker room with a slim 40-38 lead.