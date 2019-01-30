BVU men make school record 20 threes to beat Luther

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 01/30/2019 - 10:52am
Beavers win, 96-83
Buena Vista made a school record 20 3-pointers as the Beavers went on to pull away late and beat Luther 96-83 last Saturday at Decorah.
BVU trailed 14-4 out of the gate and battled back to take its first lead of the game with under 6 minutes left in the opening half. The Beavers then went into the locker room with a slim 40-38 lead.
