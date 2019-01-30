Area students graduate

Buena Vista University

Emily Kenny of Schaller, bachelor of arts degree. Abigail O'Bannon of Alta, bachelor of arts degree. Philip Martinez, bachelor of arts degree; Heather Speers of Storm Lake, bachelor of Arts degree; Evelyn Gonzalez of Storm Lake, bachelor of arts degree, Victoria Mero of Storm Lake, bachelor of arts degree and Cesar Gonzalez-Ballesteros of Storm Lake, bachelor of Arts degree, Storm Lake.

Victoria Mummert of Aurelia, bachelor of arts degree, online program. Andrea McDonald of Alta, bachelor of arts degree, Spencer site.