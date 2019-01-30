Applications for BVRMC Auxiliary Scholarships available

Applications for BVRMC Auxiliary Scholarships available

clare@stormlake.com's picture
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com on Wed, 01/30/2019 - 10:17am

Buena Vista Regional Medical Center Auxiliary is offering three $500 scholarship opportunities for those looking to pursue education in a health related field. Application deadline is March 31 and winners will be awarded in April.

Three categories are offered Criteria for applicants are as follows:

Category one

High school senior.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.