Alta-Aurelia uses fast start to take care of Manson NW Webster

Alta-Aurelia jumped out to a 20-6 lead after the first quarter and the Warriors never looked back as they defeated Manson Northwest Webster 69-45 in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday at Alta.

The Warriors extended their lead to 33-16 by halftime. It was 53-30 heading into the fourth quarter.

Tyler Hanks scored 18 points to lead Alta-Aurelia. Anthony Krier added 17. Chandler Damewood charted nine points, Aric Stephan and Cade Rohwer eight apiece, and Zach Issa seven. Brian Chase scored two points.