Alta-Aurelia beats pair of TLC foes

Nick Gaes, Alex DeRoos and Schade Larson won all three of their matches by pin to help Alta-Aurelia pick up a pair of dual wins in a Twin Lakes Conference quadrangular last Thursday at Sac City.

There were two milestones achieved during the meet. Alta-Aurelia coach Mike Fry picked up his 300th career victory and Gaes recorded his 150th career win.

The Warriors beat East Sac County 48-36. Sam Zimmerman won his match by pin in 1 minute, 57 seconds at 152 pounds. DeRoos stuck his opponent in 30 seconds at 182 pounds, as did Brandon Mier in 1:03 at 195.