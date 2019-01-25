What’s Cooking

St. Mary’s Schools

Monday: BBQ pork on bun, corn, carrots and apples

Tuesday: Hot dog, baked beans, garden salad and pineapple

Wednesday: No school

Thursday: Hamburger, French fries, green beans and peaches

Dinner Date

Monday: Cook’s choice

Tuesday: Swiss style ground beef, squash, scalloped cabbage, pears and tomato juice

Wednesday: Turkey and dumplings, asparagus, banana, raisin rice pudding and tomato juice

