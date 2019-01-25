What’s Cooking

St. Mary’s Schools
Monday: BBQ pork on bun, corn, carrots and apples
Tuesday: Hot dog, baked beans, garden salad and pineapple
Wednesday: No school
Thursday: Hamburger, French fries, green beans and peaches
Dinner Date
Monday: Cook’s choice
Tuesday: Swiss style ground beef, squash, scalloped cabbage, pears and tomato juice
Wednesday: Turkey and dumplings, asparagus, banana, raisin rice pudding and tomato juice
