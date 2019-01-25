We saw you at the 80s Prom

Organizers of the event were, front row left

to right: Christina Means, Amanda Lytle and

Sally Van Houten. In back: Kayla Wilson,

Amanda Brenner. Times photos by Dolores

Cullen

We saw you at the 80s Prom

clare@stormlake.com's picture
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com on Fri, 01/25/2019 - 9:38am

It was back to the New Wave era last Saturday night at the Aurelia Community Center. The adult 80s Prom was organized by the Warrior PTO, with proceeds going to a new playground in Alta.

Glam rock fans Aaron and Ashley Keen of Alta.

Coordinating accessories were carefully selected.

 

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.