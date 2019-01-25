Unger takes part in first-ever girls state wrestling tournament

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 01/25/2019 - 10:19am
Katy Unger of Sioux Central participated in the first-ever Iowa High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament last Saturday in Waverly.
Unger competed at 106 pounds in a bracket with 12 girls. In the first round, Unger was defeated by pin. In the second round, she lost by technical fall in the second period.
