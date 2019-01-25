Tornadoes perform in NWIA Honor Choir Festival

Six Storm Lake High School choir members were selected to participate in the 58th Annual Northwest Iowa High School Honor Choir Festival held at Dordt College on Monday, Jan. 14. Thirty-four schools were represented in the 200-voice honor choir directed by Dr. Ryan Person of Morningside College. Representing Storm Lake were, front row left to right: Junior Zambrana, Denisse Balandran, Giuseppe Chichizola. Middle row: Sandra Ramos, Ethan Courter. Back: Alex Goodman.

