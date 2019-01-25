They still like Steve King here

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Mr. Cullen, why would anyone expect Iowa voters to disavow Steve King? They are Steve King and he is them. Siamese twins, more than reflections in the mirror.

Iowa is not New York City and is decidedly not Los Angeles. Iowans are in a 1950s time-warp, mostly because they are an isolated tribe, in a pocket, like the tribes in the Amazon basin. There isn’t much cultural exchange between the more advanced (I only mean areas operating on the cultural standards of 2018) areas of the country and Iowa. Iowa is a way of life apart. Nothing wrong with it.

Steve King should represent his district. He is a herald from Iowa to the rest of the country telling us that Iowa is still what the rest of us (in 2018) think Iowa (1950s) is and if we like it, go to Iowa, if we don’t, stay where we are.

The only problem lies with our Constitution, giving Iowa, and other similar states, out sized representation in Congress. Then we have the issue of the electoral college that also has outlived it’s purpose, to allow a person like Trump to be elected, much to the delight of Iowans. Those situations will be fixed over the next 20 to 30 years.

I think to punish Steve King, if one felt that he needed to be punished, boycott the Iowa Caucuses. Take care and no hard feelings. In fact, I hope China starts buying soy beans, corn and hogs again, real soon.

FRANK DUNDEE

Boardman, Ohio