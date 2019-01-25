Storm Lake on to large group competition

The following students from Storm Lake High School will advance to State Large group competition:

Musical Theatre: “Bring It On” — Emma Kenkel, Kylee Lange, Chloe Lalone, Sami Lalone, Denisse Balandran, Junior Zambrana, Megan Martin

Musical Theatre: “There’s Nothing Like A Dame” — Lucas Nicholson, Grant Gasner, Brady Engelke, Kail Shannon, Yeeshai Valdivia

Musical Theatre: “Working” — Alex Goodman, Beauna Thammathai, Carter Imming, Davion McDaniels, Elizabeth Tapia, Linda Lopez-Sarceño

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.