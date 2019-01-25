St. Mary’s boys force overtime, but come up short to GTRA

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 01/25/2019 - 1:17pm
Panthers fall, 63-55
Jake Heitman scored 15 points to lead three players in double figures, but it wasn’t enough as Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire outscored Storm Lake St. Mary’s 10-2 in overtime to come away with a 63-55 win in a Twin Lakes Conference game on Tuesday at St. Mary’s.
The game was tied at 13-13 after the first quarter, but the Panthers took a 31-23 halftime lead. It was 46-42 St. Mary’s heading into the fourth period of play.
