St. Mary’s boys force overtime, but come up short to GTRA

Panthers fall, 63-55

Jake Heitman scored 15 points to lead three players in double figures, but it wasn’t enough as Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire outscored Storm Lake St. Mary’s 10-2 in overtime to come away with a 63-55 win in a Twin Lakes Conference game on Tuesday at St. Mary’s.

The game was tied at 13-13 after the first quarter, but the Panthers took a 31-23 halftime lead. It was 46-42 St. Mary’s heading into the fourth period of play.