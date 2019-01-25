SM girls defeated by GTRA

Graettinger-Terril/Ruth-ven-Ayrshire took control of a close game with a 14-2 surge in the third quarter and the Titans went on to beat Storm Lake St. Mary’s 55-42 in a Twin Lakes Conference game played on Tuesday night at St. Mary’s.

The Titans led 16-10 after the first quarter. St. Mary’s took their first lead of the game at 24-23 and led by as many as three in the second period. The game was tied at 26-26 at halftime, but GTRA took a 40-28 lead after three periods of play.