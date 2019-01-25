SL seventh girls fall

The Storm Lake seventh grade girls basketball teams played at Cherokee on Monday.

The “A” team was defeated 46-27. Nyakutie Chotper and Madison Courtright each scored six points. Jasmine Ioanis and Brianna Najera added four points apiece. Megan Courtright, Maryjane Isaac and Taylor Ripke all scored two points. Nyalang Yak tallied one point.

The “B” team lost 20-11. EhHserMuLar Soe led the way with six points. Nayeli DeLoera had three points and Hailey Anderson two.