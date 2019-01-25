SL IN PRIME POSITION FOR LAKES TITLE RUN

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 01/25/2019 - 1:18pm
Tornadoes beat rival Cherokee, 76-65
In one five-minute stretch, Storm Lake showed its dominance, and it put the Tornadoes squarely in the thick of the Lakes Conference title chase.
Storm Lake used a 17-5 spurt in the first 51⁄2 minutes of the fourth quarter to pull away from a close game as it knocked off conference rival Cherokee 76-65 on Tuesday at Cherokee.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.