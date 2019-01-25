Sioux Central wins all-important league game with Alta-Aurelia

Blake Cavanaugh scored 15 points and added three rebounds and Sioux Central withstood a 23-point fourth quarter from Alta-Aurelia to win a key Twin Lakes Conference game 55-44 on Tuesday night at Alta.

Sioux Central held a 12-8 lead after the first quarter. It was 24-16 at halftime and 38-21 heading into the fourth period of play.

Hunter Decker added 12 points for Sioux Central. Logan Grote and Jake Hanson each scored nine points. Prestan Samson had seven points and Caleb Rock three.