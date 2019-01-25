Sioux Central uses hot shooting to defeat HMS

Hunter Decker poured in 27 points and added three steals as No. 9-ranked Sioux Central won for the fifth consecutive time as it beat Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 77-50 in a nonconference game on Monday at Sioux Rapids.

The Rebels jumped out to a 26-12 lead after the first quarter. It was 41-23 at halftime and 56-36 after three periods of play.

Logan Grote scored 12 points for Sioux Central. Prestan Samson added 10. Ben Hargens tallied eight points, Jake Hanson and Blake Cavanaugh five apiece, Brady Madsen four, and Caleb Rock and Colton Selk three apiece.