Sioux Central pulls away in second half of win over Alta-Aurelia

Taylor Krager scored a career-high 20 points to lead three players in double figures and Sioux Central outscored Alta-Aurelia 33-6 in the second half to pull away to a 61-29 win in a Twin Lakes Conference game on Tuesday at Alta.

Sioux Central jumped out to a 16-10 lead after the first quarter and took a 28-23 lead at halftime. It was 44-27 after three periods of play.

Kally Fahnlander scored 14 points for Sioux Central. Maddy Mueller added 13. Jenna Jessen tallied seven points, Karly Boettcher five and Alyssa Feely two.