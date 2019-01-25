Sioux Central pulls away in second half of win over Alta-Aurelia

Alta-Aurelia’s Sierra Hill and Sioux
Central’s Kally Fahnlander vie for
a rebound during the second half
of Tuesday night’s game in Alta.
TIMES photo by JAMIE KNAPP
Taylor Krager scored a career-high 20 points to lead three players in double figures and Sioux Central outscored Alta-Aurelia 33-6 in the second half to pull away to a 61-29 win in a Twin Lakes Conference game on Tuesday at Alta.
Sioux Central jumped out to a 16-10 lead after the first quarter and took a 28-23 lead at halftime. It was 44-27 after three periods of play.
Kally Fahnlander scored 14 points for Sioux Central. Maddy Mueller added 13. Jenna Jessen tallied seven points, Karly Boettcher five and Alyssa Feely two.
