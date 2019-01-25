Sewer rates set on steady course up

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 01/25/2019 - 9:48am
Alta, Storm Lake both need major improvements with aging systems
The City of Storm Lake is expected to continue its 3% increase in sewer rates over the next five years.
The City of Alta is expected to increase rates three times next year, according to budget documents presented to the city council Tuesday night. That’s to backfill years of operations in the red.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.