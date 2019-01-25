Ridge View lets lead, game slip away to WC

Woodbury Central outscored Ridge View 20-7 in the fourth quarter as the Wildcats came away with a 56-49 win over the Raptors in a Western Valley Conference game on Monday at Moville.

Ridge View held a 19-16 lead after the first period and took a 28-23 lead at halftime. The Raptors extended the lead to 42-36 by the end of the third quarter.

Jacob Tokheim led Ridge View with 12 points. Caleb Kistenmacher had 11, while Logan Cuthrell andAustin Degen each added nine.

Logan Gross, Jake Kliegl, Dawson Blum and Bo Clausen all tallied two points.