Police Reports

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 01/25/2019 - 9:46am
Girl makes bomb threat at SLHS
Police arrested a Storm Lake High School student Monday for threatening the school with a bomb while armed.
At 11 a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to Storm Lake High School in reference to a threat.
A student allegedly wrote a note that stated she might’ve planted a bomb in the school and was armed with a handgun and knife.
