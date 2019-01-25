Philip Rasmussen

Phil Rasmussen, known to many as “Uncle Phil”, 66, of Omaha, Neb. passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 following complications of a brief illness.

Services were held on Thursday, Jan. 24 at Heafey Hoffmann Dworak & Cutler Funeral Home in Omaha.

Phil was born in Sioux City in 1952, number six in a pack of 12 children born to Alfred Eugene “Gene” and Josephine (Becker) Rasmussen. It was there he learned to fish, a passion he carried throughout his life. Also a Civil War enthusiast and avid Husker fan, he graduated with a degree in history from the University of Nebraska. Always with a joke in hand, on any given day one could find Phil at the dock waiting for the fish to bite or trying a new recipe.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Jenny (Erik); grandchildren: Seamus, Avey and Justus; sisters: Paula, Deanna and Lorna; brothers: Marc, Neil, Tony, Martin and Keith; many nieces, nephews, other extended family members and fishing friends.

Phil was preceded in death by his son, Deric; his parents; brothers: Gene, Vic, and Perry; and niece, Melissa.

Memorials may be directed to the family. A charitable organization will be selected at a later date.