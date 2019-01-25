Patricia Schuler

Patricia “Pat” Rose Belcher Schuler, 92, passed away peacefully on Jan. 18, surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral Mass will take place Saturday, Feb. 2, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will take place Saturday, Feb. 2, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. There will be a rosary at 9:15 a.m. Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Parish in Pat’s name. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is charge of the arrangements.

Pat was born July 24, 1926 in Storm Lake where she lived her entire life. She married the love of her life, Tom Schuler, on June 7, 1948 and over the next 16 years welcomed eight children into the world.

After graduating from St. Mary’s Catholic High School, Pat attended nursing school and started her career as a registered nurse. In addition to her nursing career, she farmed alongside Tom and raised their children…three full time jobs! No wonder she never sat down to rest.

Pat adored Tom and her kids immensely. Pat and Tom enjoyed golfing, traveling, going to movies, vacationing with family in Okoboji and their retirement years in Yuma, Ariz. Pat was a great golfer as evidenced by her two holes-in-one, but mostly enjoyed being outside with friends on the golf course. She was a skilled card player, especially poker where she always left with more of her friends’ money than she came with.

Pat created a loving, inviting, fun home for her family and friends. She loved to cook and when she made her cinnamon swirl bread, the house smelled like heaven. She was always able to pull food together at a moment’s notice whenever friends or family came to visit. No one was leaving her house hungry! Pat and Tom threw great parties, pig roasts and family gatherings all seemingly with no effort. They always appeared to be having the most fun of anyone as they loved being surrounded by friends and family. Recently, Pat was delighted to share Snapchat filtered pictures with her grandkids which always made her giggle.

Pat is survived by her son Steve Schuler and his wife Rose Ann; daughter Barb Anderson and her husband Skoog; daughter Patti McKenna and her husband Jon; daughter Mindy Demers and her partner Paul Anderson; daughter Kelly Schuler and her husband Rod Snavely; and son Shane Schuler and his wife Jonna; along with 16 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Pat was preceded in death by the love of her life, Tom; her infant son Jon; daughter Cindy Molgaard; son-in-law Ed Demers; parents Calvin and Rose Belcher; and siblings: Paul Belcher, Mark Belcher, Katie Hughes, Mary Ann Hart, Joey Zimmer and Jack Belcher.

While the earth got dimmer on Friday, Jan. 18 with Pat’s death, heaven just got a whole lot brighter! Let the party in heaven begin.