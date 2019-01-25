No. 1 N-F takes control in second quarter, goes on to defeat E’Hawks

Olivia Larsen scored 20 points and charted nine rebounds, two assists and two steals, and Newell-Fonda used an 18-3 spurt in the second quarter to pull away and beat Emmetsburg 64-27 in a Twin Lakes Conference game on Tuesday at Newell.

The Mustangs held a 19-13 lead after the first quarter, but extended their lead to 37-16 by halftime. It was 57-23 after three periods of play.

Emma Stewart scored nine points for the Mustangs, now 16-0 overall. Maggie Walker had eight, Bailey Sievers seven, and Macy Sievers and Ella Larsen six apiece.