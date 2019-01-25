Newlon sisters healing

Sydney (top) and Sophie.
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 01/25/2019 - 9:31am
SYDNEY, 9, AND SOPHIE, 5, MOVING THEIR HANDS AND FEET, COPING WITH LOSS
BY DOLORES CULLEN
Sophie and Sydney Newlon, the two Ida Grove girls rescued in a tragic ice accident on Storm Lake Sunday night, are recovering steadily in the burn unit of University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City where they are being treated for frostbite.
