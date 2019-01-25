Newell-Fonda uses big third quarter to pull away and beat Emmetsburg

Bryce Coppock finished with 27 points, three assists and three steals, and Newell-Fonda outscored Emmetsburg 24-9 in the third quarter as the Mustangs went on to beat the E’Hawks 62-36 in a Twin Lakes Conference game on Tuesday at Newell.

The Mustangs held a 9-7 lead after the first quarter. It was 27-17 at halftime and 51-26 entering the fourth period.

R.J. Rojas scored 12 points for the Mustangs. Treyton Mahler and Beau Wilken each added six. Trey Jungers tallied five points, Aden Mahler three, Tanner Gerke two and Alex Spangler one.