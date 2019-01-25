Mayor relents, names Reetz Alta fire chief

CLARK APOLOGIZES TO VETERAN FIREFIGHTER IN DISPUTE OVER VOLUNTEER FUNDRAISING

Association will work with city in blending funds

BY TOM CULLEN

The Alta City Council approved Mayor Al Clark’s reappointment of Kirk Reetz as fire chief, weeks after Clark withheld Reetz’s nomination in a dispute over the fire department’s financial reporting.

