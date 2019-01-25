Maybert Matsen

Maybert F. Matsen, 106, of Fort Dodge passed away on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019 at Friendship Haven in Fort Dodge.

Maybert was born on May 14, 1912 in Aledo, Ill. to George and Amanda Johnson. Maybert had a positive impact on everyone she met. She enjoyed visiting with friends and family. Maybert traveled the world and had a passion for cooking. She was loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Maybert is survived by her son, Jess Matsen of San Tan Valley, Ariz.; daughter, Mary Lowe of Houston, Texas; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell L.; parents, George and Amanda; sisters: Bertha, Elizabeth and Norma Dean; brother, George; grandsons, John and Brian; son-in-law, David; and daughter-in-law, Brenda.

Memorials in memory of Maybert may be directed to the Good Samaritan Fund at Friendship Haven in Fort Dodge. A celebration of life is being planned for the spring. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gunderson Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Fort Dodge.