Locals cited at state baseball banquet

The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association held its 51st annual awards banquet last Saturday in Cedar Rapids, and some area people were recognized.

Pete Hanson of Storm Lake was selected as the Northwest District Umpire of the Year.

Alta-Aurelia baseball coach Ryan Burkhart received a 10-year service award while Pocahontas Area coach Brandon Ruffridge was recognized for being in the 300-win club for his career.