Kindergarteners sing for seniors

Patrons at Dinner Date at the Senior Center enjoyed live entertainment Monday, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, from all of the kindergarteners from Storm Lake Elementary School. The students, under the direction of Deb Mortenson, sang lots of old time favorites, like the “Eensy Weensy Spider,” with actions. Times photo by Dolores Cullen

