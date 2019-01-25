Hwy. 71 improvement doesn’t go far enough

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Your recent article regarding area highway improvements indicated that US Highway 71 from Storm Lake to Early will be resurfaced in 2020. The timing isn’t a question. The apparent project scope is in question (in my mind anyway). I have driven the entire length of Highway 71 in the past 12 months — not all at once but on several trips north and south — and believe that the stretch of US 71 from Storm Lake to Early is the absolute worst section of that road and not just from a roughness standpoint. Yes, it is very rough especially just north of Early. But, these 18 miles of US 71 seems to have the most no passing zones per mile on the entire 230 +/- miles from south of Jackson, Minn. to Braddyville. And it carries a lot of semi-truck traffic for trucks connecting four-lane US 20 to the Storm Lake packing plants. It is my opinion that the portion of US 71 from Storm Lake to Early ought to be either a super two with passing lanes, redesigned to make sight distances longer, or a four-lane highway designed similar to US 20.

A lot of work has been done on US 71 over the past years. Four-lanes from Milford to Spencer. Routing US 71 east on US 20 and then south to connect back to US 71. Redesigning portions of US 71 north of Audubon to make passing safer. Almost complete reconstruction from Interstate 80 south to Clarinda. Bridge reconstruction south of Clarinda (I know because I got caught on the longest detour I have ever been on south of Audubon this past summer). The portion from Audubon to Clarinda is in my opinion one of the best stretches of 2-lane highways in the state. And, also in my opinion one of the least utilized two-lane portions in the state. The last time I drove this section of US 71 (56 miles from Clarinda to Audubon) I do not believe I met more than a dozen cars and was never passed from behind or came upon a car in front of me the entire distance. Why can’t the Storm Lake to Early section be as good? Just resurfacing will not do it.

So, what can be done? It sounds like designs are complete and bids are set to be taken this summer or fall. Your article indicates this is for a 30-year useful life. I question that. The IDOT should stop and think about this some more even if it delays completing what they have planned now. Just resurfacing will not make US 71 from Storm Lake to Early safer or easier to drive. I just might not get my teeth rattled as much north of Early.

NEAL R. KUEHL

PE (retired), Storm Lake