Huge run by Cherokee too much for SL girls

Cherokee, ranked No. 4 in Class 2A, went on a 27-0 run in the second quarter and went on to defeat Storm Lake 82-23 in a Lakes Conference game on Tuesday at Cherokee.

Skylar Cole led the Tornadoes with nine points. Mary Yanga and Rachel Bozonie each added six. Holly Dierenfield tallied three points.

Cole led the team in rebounding with seven. Jessica Slight had five and Yanga four. Cole and Bozonie each charted two assists. Bozonie tallied three steals and three blocked shots. Cole netted three steals. Yanga and Slight each added a pair.