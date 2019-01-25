Help ensure the future of the Iowa State Fair

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Throughout its history, the Iowa State Fair has been a unique institution, serving to educate, inform and entertain people from all walks of life. From the first Fair in Fairfield in 1854, to 1886 when it found a permanent home, to today, the Iowa State Fair has been our state’s outstanding agricultural showplace and I am humbled to serve on the governing board.

But a long history and annually hosting hundreds of thousands of visitors takes a toll. We continue to need the financial generosity and commitment of fair-lovers to support preservation and renovation projects. Through the Corndog Tax Checkoff, it’s easy to make a donation to ensure these vital efforts continue. While completing your Iowa tax return, please consider making a donation of $1 or more. Donations will be deducted from your refund or added to the amount due, and are fully tax-deductible. Together, we ensure the Fair remains a grand tradition for generations to come.

For 26 years, the Blue Ribbon Foundation has been raising funds in support of the Iowa State Fairgrounds. From the preservation of Grandfather’s Barn in 1994 to the enclosure of the Varied Industries Building in 2001 to the major expansion of the Grandstand completed for the 2018 fair, one by one, barns and buildings across the fairgrounds were saved from the ravages of time or upgraded for modern use. The Blue Ribbon Foundation’s goal is to make the Iowa State Fairgrounds the best in the nation.

Now is the time to ask Iowans to ensure the future of the Iowa State Fair with a Corndog Tax Checkoff donation! Thank you for your support of the Blue Ribbon Foundation. And don’t forget to mark your calendar for the 2019 Iowa State Fair, Aug. 8-18. See you at the Fair!

DAVE HOFFMAN

President, Northwest District, Le Mars

DARWIN GAUDIAN

Treasurer, Northwest District, Primghar