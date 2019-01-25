Goodchild buys Walsh chiropractic practice

Longtime local chiropractor Dr. Brian Walsh has sold his practice to Dr. Courtney Goodchild, who will begin serving patients Feb. 4.

Goodchild was born and raised in Storm Lake. His parents, Wendy and J.D. Goodchild, have lived in the area for around 30 years.

Dr. Goodchild graduated from Storm Lake High School in 2009. He graduated in 2013 from the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in biology and exercise science.