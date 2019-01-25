Fundraiser for BJ Stevicks Feb. 17

BJ Stevicks is honored at the Warrior wrestling meet. Here he is with the
varsity team standing between coaches Mike Fry and Louie DeRoos. In
front is coach John Stange.
Submitted by
on Fri, 01/25/2019 - 10:08am
Longtime Alta-Aurelia teacher and coach honored
BY DOLORES CULLEN
The faculty, staff and students of the Alta-Aurelia School District are rallying around industrial tech teacher BJ Stevicks who has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
A benefit for Stevices has been planned for Sunday, Feb. 17 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Alta Elementary lunchroom. There will be a free-will donation meal and silent auction.
