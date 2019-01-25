Fourth quarter drought allows Simpson to pull away from BV women

Buena VIsta scored just three points over the first 7 minutes of the fourth quarter as Simpson broke open a nine-point game en route to a 75-53 win on Wednesday at Siebens Fieldhouse.

BVU kept the game close, going in front 21-20 after a 3-pointer by Jennifer Schneider midway through the second quarter. She then made a second long range bucket minutes later for a 24-22 advantage, but back-to-back threes from the Storm helped spark a 10-0 run to close the half and give them a 32-24 lead.