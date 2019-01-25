First quarter run by Loras too much for BVU women to recover from

BVU’s Holly Schneider attempts a shot
while being guarded by Loras’ Hanna
Stokes and Riley Eckhart during their
game on Monday. TIMES photo by
JAMIE KNAPP
Fri, 01/25/2019 - 10:29am
on Fri, 01/25/2019 - 10:29am
Loras used a pivotal 19-0 run to close out the first quarter and break open a four-point game, and the Duhawks never looked back en route to a lopsided 104-53 win over the Beavers on Monday at Siebens Fieldhouse.
Erin Gerke made a 3-point bucket midway through the first quarter that pulled BVU to within 13-9, but that’s when Loras went on a torrid 19-0 run over the final 5 minutes of the opening quarter to build a 32-9 lead. The Beavers had more turnovers in that opening quarter (14) than total points (nine).
