First quarter run by Loras too much for BVU women to recover from

BVU’s Holly Schneider attempts a shot

while being guarded by Loras’ Hanna

Stokes and Riley Eckhart during their

game on Monday. TIMES photo by

JAMIE KNAPP

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com on Fri, 01/25/2019 - 10:29am

Loras used a pivotal 19-0 run to close out the first quarter and break open a four-point game, and the Duhawks never looked back en route to a lopsided 104-53 win over the Beavers on Monday at Siebens Fieldhouse.

Erin Gerke made a 3-point bucket midway through the first quarter that pulled BVU to within 13-9, but that’s when Loras went on a torrid 19-0 run over the final 5 minutes of the opening quarter to build a 32-9 lead. The Beavers had more turnovers in that opening quarter (14) than total points (nine).

