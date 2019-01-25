Farewell to Facebook

FILLERS

BY JOHN CULLEN

Not that this will shake the tech world, but I’m quitting Facebook and its cousin, Instagram.

I’m not alone. Millions of others are leaving these social media platforms because of repeated breaches of users’ privacy. Facebook’s inability or unwillingness to protect its customers’ privacy was integral to the Russians’ meddling in the last presidential election, and it seems the company hasn’t learned much from its mistakes.

Most users don’t realize that Facebook has to access almost all the private information on your phone, including your friends, contacts, photos, browsing history and basically anything that’s stored in your phone. Have you noticed that stuff that you’ve searched for on Amazon magically appears on your Facebook page? Well, it’s not magic. It’s Facebook selling your information to whomever is willing to pay for it.

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has repeatedly promised to fix the security shortcomings, but the problems continue. Just a couple of weeks ago it was revealed that the private data of 6.8 million more users was compromised by hackers.

I haven’t been posting much to Facebook anyway, since I got tired of all the crazy stuff written by cranks with an axe to grind. The nation would be better off if people would quit believing the stuff on Facebook and concentrate on getting their news from reliable sources like newspapers. The term “fake news” was tailor-made for Facebook. People can choose not to believe what they read in reputable sources like newspapers, at their own peril.

Another big benefit of getting your news from newspapers: what you are reading isn’t shared with anyone else, especially Russian spies.

I started using Twitter and find it is more interesting, perhaps because messages are limited to 280 characters so they can’t go on and on and on about some crazy conspiracy theory. Also, it seems to take privacy seriously and doesn’t push ads at you based on information it gleaned from your Google searches.

You can read The Storm Lake Times with confidence because we don’t keep anything about our subscribers other than your name and address, and we don’t disclose that to anyone.

If you’re concerned about privacy, you might also consider switching from Google to another search engine. Google and some of the other search engines, like Yahoo, keep histories of your searches forever and sell this information to businesses that want to know your interests and buying habits. When you look for an address on Google Maps, this information is kept by Google and it can track your whereabouts and sell this information to anyone. Same with the popular traffic app Waze (which Google also owns).

Walt Mossberg, the nation’s leading expert on personal technology during his career with the Wall Street Journal, advises his readers to switch to the DuckDuckGo search engine because it does not track your searches. And if you want directions but don’t want the whole world to know where you’re going, use Apple Maps, because it doesn’t track your movements either. I have taken Mossberg’s advice. He says DuckDuckGo and Apple Maps have become just as good as their Google competitors while offering you privacy as well.

I don’t care if my family and friends know what I’m doing or where I’m going, but I’d rather that Big Brother not know all that much about me.

These apps certainly provide benefits in this tech-driven age, but you have to wonder at what cost, given that the price we pay may be steep in terms of losing our identities.