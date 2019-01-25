Education tops priority list

CAPITOL LETTERS

BY STATE REPRESENTATIVE GARY WORTHAN

District 11, R-Storm Lake

Chairman of the Justice Systems Appropriations Subcommittee

The 88th General Assembly of the State of Iowa gaveled in at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. After electing a temporary Speaker and Chief Clerk, the first order of business was to swear in the 100 members of the Iowa House of Representatives. All 100 members of the House stand for election every two years. This year there are 22 Representatives who are elected to the House for the first time, which I believe is a healthy rate of turnover. The remainder of Monday was consumed with procedures required by the Iowa Constitution to organize the House, establish communication with the Senate and the Governor and approve the policies and rules under which the House will conduct business.

On Tuesday, Governor Kim Reynolds delivered the State of the State address to a joint session of the Legislature in the House Chamber. Wednesday, Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady delivered the State of the Judiciary to a joint session and on Thursday, Major General Timothy Orr delivered the State of the Iowa National Guard to a third joint session. On Friday Governor Kim Reynolds was officially sworn in as the Governor in ceremonies held at the Community Choice Convention Center in downtown Des Moines.

In her message Governor Reynolds proclaimed the State of the State to be strong and improving. The budget is balanced, the state ended the fiscal year with a surplus, and the state’s reserve accounts have been replenished to the statutory requirement of 10% of the annual budget.

In her speech, the Governor laid out a broad and bold agenda for the next year, with education at the top of her list. She has proposed $20 million for the Future Ready Iowa program to prepare Iowans for the jobs of the 21st century. Programs that will support apprenticeships in high tech jobs, and encourage more programs similar to the one offered by Fareway stores that will help their employees retire their student loans. She also proposed an increase in Supplemental State Aid to our K-12 system by 2.3%, along with $11.2 million to offset transportation costs in districts that are above the state average. Also, an additional $1 million for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) programs.

Another of Governor Reynolds top priorities is rural revitalization and the infrastructure required to achieve that goal. She has proposed $20 million in spending to expand high speed broadband in a continuing effort to connect every home and every acre to high speed internet. The Governor also will establish a Rural Revitalization office in the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

Expanding and improving our state’s mental health services is also very important to the Governor. Proposed modifications to the budgeting process of our regional mental health organizations should help stabilize their budgets. There will be an extended debate as we work to improve the mental health system for children. The debate will focus on whether a children’s system should stand alone or should it be an extension of our current regional system. Either way, the emphasis will be on community based mental health services.

The Governor also mentioned her desire to continue to improve treatment and educational services for our prison population. 95% of offenders in our prisons will be released at some point in time. Having those individuals prepared for life outside the walls is essential in preventing them going back to their old ways and returning to prison. Supplying them with treatment for addiction problems along with job skills that will allow them to support themselves the day they walk out of the prison gates, are essential elements in making them taxpayers as opposed to tax consumers.

The last major element of the Governor’s message was a constitutional amendment that would automatically restore voting rights to felons who have been completely discharged of their sentences. There are opposing thoughts on both sides of the aisle and the devil will be in the details. Do we draw a line at a certain level of felony? Are voting rights restored upon release from prison or do we wait until any parole has been successfully completed? Is the satisfaction of court ordered restitution a factor in the decision? Regardless, it is an amendment to the constitution, and in the end, must come to a vote in a general election to be enacted.