Court Report

Appealing pot charge
Storm Lake resident Melinda Smith is appealing a marijuana charge a BV County jury convicted her of last month.
Smith’s attorney, Dianne Wallwey, wrote in a filing last month Smith wanted to appeal the verdict and has filed an application for court-appointed counsel during the appeal process. Court records show the Iowa Supreme Court denied Smith’s appeal because it was filed before she was sentenced.
