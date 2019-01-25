Commercial Ag Weed, Insect, Plant Disease course Set for Feb. 12

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 01/25/2019 - 9:40am
Buena Vista County will offer the Commercial Ag Weed, Insect and Plant Disease Management Continuing Instruction Course for commercial pesticide applicators Tuesday, Feb. 12. The program will be shown at locations across Iowa through the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP).
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.