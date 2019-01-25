Command change on submarine

Cmdr. Jake Wadsley, from Alta, delivers remarks during the change of command ceremony in Keyport, Wash., for the gold crew of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Nebraska (SSBN 739). Wadsley was relieved by Cmdr. Alexander Baerg, from Everett, Wash., during the ceremony which was held at the Keyport Undersea Museum. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Amanda R. Gray

