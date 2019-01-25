Clark backs down

EDITORIALS

BY ART CULLEN

What a relief that Alta Mayor Al Clark summoned some good sense and appointed Kirk “Bubba” Reetz fire chief over a stupid dispute. A few weeks ago the mayor refused to appoint Reetz after a 19-year career as chief in which he has given selfless service to the community, and offended the sensibilities of volunteer firefighters who did not sign up to play politics.

At issue is the way the powers handled a (previously undisclosed) audit that suggested that the firefighters association’s finances are open to city scrutiny so long as they are making donations to the city. The hard work of the firefighter fundraising helped to build the fire station, and Reetz led the brigade. There is a way to approach these things, the subtleties of which are lost on some of the diplomats in the council chambers. Reetz came away with the firm impression that the mayor wanted to control volunteer firefighter fundraising and receipts, and of course that made him blanche.

If the issue is reporting, nobody really cares about how the firefighters raise or manage their own funds. Almost everyone in Alta would trust them with their dying breath. Somehow, a simple request turned into a snub by the mayor of the fire chief. The mayor has consistently refused to inform the public about his actions, and if any city official wonders how things can get blown out of proportion they should look no farther than into the cone of silence they appear to inhabit.

The records will be subject to city scrutiny as the law requires. There are legal requirements, and there are political requirements. First, the relatively new mayor with deference and courtesy could approach the more senior fire chief, who doesn’t get paid enough for taking lip, about how they could be more transparent about all community matters, and how they could work together on city oversight that would not offend the firefighters.

Obviously, that is not how it went down.

Clark admitted his own clumsiness, as he apologized to Reetz on Tuesday and appointed him, long after his own volunteers voted for him yet again. Reetz says he will accommodate the city’s requests, now that his point has been made and with the mayor standing down. The mayor has no one to blame but himself for another disruption he has caused. To report that there is chaos at city hall would appear to be no overstatement, but that is the state of affairs in America these days when mayors and presidents think they are king.

Courage in the cold

Emergency responders put on a display of courage, efficiency and teamwork among agencies in the tragedy on Storm Lake last weekend. Police, fire, EMT and natural-resource officers saved two lives and put their own in peril Sunday evening, and for that we all are grateful. The Storm Lake Public Safety Department and Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Office have spent a lot of time and effort training for this kind of disaster, and that two young girls survived the ordeal is testimony to the value of that training together.

This is the third incident of a vehicle going through Storm Lake’s ice in the last month. Sheriff Kory Elston is right when he says it should be evidence of enough to keep them off the lake.

Any misgivings?

Farmers and people who depend on them for their living — as most of us do around here — should have their heads examined if they continue to support President Trump. Now, because of the Trump Shutdown farmers have been having difficulty getting their disaster checks for the trade war Trump started with China that has destroyed commodity markets. Thank goodness that bankers are being patient, but these folks have business to do — seed and chemicals to buy, rent to pay, loans to retire and start anew. That is almost impossible in the current environment.

Yet Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst are doing nothing to help farmers and get the USDA back to work. They have not stood up to the President on his insane trade wars, either. They continue to stand on the sidelines while farmers and rural communities suffer. The Republicans who control the Senate could override Trump and end this horror show, but they lack the courage to vote for reopening the government that they had just a few weeks ago when they voted unanimously.

Trump has severely damaged Iowa ag export markets in corn, soybeans and pork. He has sent the stock market reeling with his volatility. He is denying hard-working federal employees their checks. And he is making it very difficult to arrange for spring planting for both farmers and bankers.

Remind us how a border wall improves any of this.

Remind us why Iowa voted for Trump, when he brings us so much confusion.