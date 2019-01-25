CHIHUAHUA FLEES FIRE, REUNITED WITH MASTER

“Mommy out looking for you all night! We miss you!” exclaimed Nikki
Fang when she was reunited with Kobe, one of the couple’s three
Chihuahuas. Her husband Mike Faaj is in the background. Times
photos by Dolores Cullen
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 01/25/2019 - 9:28am
Neighbor warms a cold day by delivering feisty Kobe in his arms
BY DOLORES CULLEN
Mike Faaj and Nikki Fang were both at work at Tyson Tuesday night and didn’t realize their house was on fire.
At 10:10 p.m. firefighters found heavy flames shooting from the living room window at the residence at 519 Superior. They extinguished the blaze.
