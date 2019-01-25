Catholics School Week – Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed

Storm Lake St. Mary’s preK-12 School invites the community to
celebrate Catholic Schools Week with them through a week full
of activities January 27- February 2.


Storm Lake St. Mary’s Schools will be celebrating Catholic Schools Week 2019 with the theme “Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed,” and a myriad of activities for the entire school from Jan. 27 through Feb. 2. The school family is celebrating the choice in a faith-based education since 1912.
The presence of St. Mary’s preK-12 School saves the local taxpayer an approximate $2.5 million in taxes and the local payroll an approximate $9.9 million economic impact upon the Storm Lake area. Students from 11 area communities come to Storm Lake daily to attend St. Mary’s School.
