BVU rallies late only to fall one point short to Loras College

Buena Vista scored the game’s final seven points and had a chance to win the game at the buzzer, but the shot attempt was just off target and Loras escaped with a 75-74 win on Monday at Siebens Fieldhouse.

BVU trailed 75-67 with 2:34 remaining before the Duhawks were called for a foul that led to a technical foul. Timothy Jeffries calmy stepped up to the free throw line and made both technical foul shots, and then followed that up with both free throws from the foul to make it a four-point game.