BVU names new women’s tennis coach

Buena Vista University director of athletics Jack Denholm, along with BVU director of tennis operations Brett Groen, have announced the hiring of Dan Taylor as the university’s new head women’s tennis coach.

Taylor had been serving as the head boys tennis coach for Spirit Lake-Okoboji since 2006. He led that program to three substate final appearances in his career, including one in 2018. He has also coached several individual state qualifiers during his tenure.