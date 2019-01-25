Beef producers and agri-business professionals still have an opportunity to obtain their Beef Quality Assurance certification in northwest Iowa, according to Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Beef Specialist Beth Doran.

The Iowa Beef Center, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and the Iowa Beef Industry Council are offering a "wrap-up” training on Feb. 5 at the ISU Extension and Outreach Buena Vista County Office in Storm Lake. The session, set for 1-3 p.m., will feature eight best management practices and new emerging trends in the beef industry.