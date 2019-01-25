Alta-Aurelia tops River Valley for first win of season

Sydney Stanton scored a career-high 17 points to help Alta-Aurelia pick up its first win of the season as the Warriors defeated River Valley 53-33 in a nonconference game on Monday night.

Chloe Kruger had 11 points, four rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocked shots. Shea Lockin added eight points, six rebounds and three steals. Sierra Hill tallied eight points and three blocked shots.